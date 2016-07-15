© 2020 WKSU
Pokemon Search May Turn Up New Voters

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 15, 2016 at 4:46 PM EDT
Pokemon Go

 

   An environmental group is hoping to mobilize young voters with the help of Pokemon Go. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on one of dozens of unofficial political events coinciding with Cleveland’s launch of the Republican National Convention.

NextGen Climate Ohio is blending the popular app-and-internet-driven scavenger hunt with a voter-registration drive at two events in Cleveland this weekend: at Lakewood Park and at Melt restaurant on Detroit Avenue.

Joann Pickrell is NextGen’s Ohio state director. She says volunteers are Pokemon players themselves and are dropping lures that give them an opportunity to meet a core constitutency for climate concerns.

“Young voters this election cycle want to see candidates who have clear solutions to addressing climate change. And our whole goal this cycle is to engage, educate and mobilize them around this issue.younger voters and potential voters.”

The group, which is on 60 college campuses in Ohio says it’s not backing any single candidate.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
