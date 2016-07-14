© 2020 WKSU
Community
Cleveland Event Aims to Replace Negative Energy With Positive

Published July 14, 2016 at 10:07 PM EDT
Circle the City With Love
Circle the City With Love

The bruising presidential primaries have led to an event this Sunday on Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge that’s aimed at tempering the negative energy that was generated. About 2,000 people are expected to silently meditate for a half hour on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

About four months ago, Sister Rita Petruziello of the Sisters of St. Joseph came up with idea for the “Circle the City With Love” event.

“We were sitting around, a group of friends, commiserating about all he negativity and al the violent language, behaviors that were going on around the up-and-coming selection of candidates running for the president of the United States.”

Petruziello believes Sunday’s silent meditation from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on will add much needed positive vibes to the world’s energy field.

