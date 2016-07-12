Akron RubberDucks Get Ready to Host Akron's First-Ever All-Star Game

The Akron RubberDucks are getting ready to host the Eastern League All-Star Game tomorrow.

The game is the first ever All-Star game to take place in Akron.

RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander says that while getting the game is a huge milestone for the team, there is still work to be done.

“We’ve done a great job really building our attendance for the past couple of years, but you know, there are two teams, three teams at the top of the division, and that’s what we want to crack next. We want to show the rest of the Eastern League that the Akron Rubber Ducks is a great town for baseball, it’s a great town for affordable family entertainment.”

Guests will include former Cleveland Indians Manager Mike Hargrove, former Indians player Carlos Baerga and former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic.

Gates are set to open at 4:30, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:05.