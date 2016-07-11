Burke Lakefront Airport Prepares for a Busy Week Ahead of the RNC

As many as 65,000 people will travel to Cleveland for next week’s Republican National Convention. Most will arrive and depart through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. But, Burke Lakefront Airport is also preparing for a week of heavy traffic.

The publicly owned airport on the edge of Downtown Cleveland is expecting twice the normal number of flights. About 150 private airplanes have requested to fly in and out of Burke so far, says interim airport director Fred Szabo.

“We’re going to use every square inch of the airport literally to park the aircraft,” he said.

Szabo says the federal government will handle extra air traffic control demands. The airport has brought on additional ground support staff for next week and will stop accepting new requests to land there by the end of the week.