Cleveland Clergy Call for Calm and Change After Shootings in Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas

Cleveland-area clergy are calling for peace following this week’s police shootings of two black men in Minnesota and Louisiana, and the killing of five officers in Dallas. About 30 pastors gathered at the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church to urge people in Cleveland to channel their anger over those incidents into positive action for change.

The clergy, representing different denominations, prayed for all the shooting victims and their families and asked that residents do the same. And they urged peaceful protests. Reverend Max Rodas lead one of several prayers.

“It is time for us to repent, it is time for us to look at the person that looks different from us and continue to exemplify in a very concrete way to demonstrate the love of God. Let us pray together.”

The clergy called for all churches, synagogues and mosques to open their doors and give residents opportunities to pray for peace and understanding. They also urged residents to take advantage of church-sponsored voter registration drives to help making lasting change.