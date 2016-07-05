© 2020 WKSU
Delegate Count test
Gov. Kasich Remains Mum on the RNC as He Marches in His Hometown Parade

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 5, 2016 at 3:29 PM EDT
Kasich in Westerville parade
KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Politicians spent the Independence Day holiday marching in parades around the state – and planning ahead for their upcoming conventions.  

Gov. John Kasich would not comment before he and his family headed the parade in his hometown of Westerville. But Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, an alternate Kasich delegate, said from his parade car he still can’t endorse the likely Republican nominee.

"I think that it’s still true for my part that those concerns exist, and while I’m not supportive of Donald Trump, I am in full support of other Republicans on the ballot.”

Clarence Mingo in Westerville Parade
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Mingo says that Kasich is still undecided when it comes to endorsing Donald Trump.

Mingo specifically mentioned U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who has said he supports Trump. Kasich has repeatedly declined to endorse Trump in the few interviews he’s granted since he became the last alternative to Trump to leave the Republican presidential race in May.

Karen Kasler
