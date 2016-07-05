© 2020 WKSU
Advocates for Poor Ohioans Urge Gov. Kasich to Request a Federal Waiver for Food Assistance

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 5, 2016 at 5:55 PM EDT
photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Advocates for poor Ohioans are calling on Gov. John Kasich to take action now to get more federal money for food programs. 

The head of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the state should request a federal waiver that would allow more dollars to flow to agencies that help provide food for Ohio’s poorest citizens. Lisa Hamler-Fugitt says for the past three years, the state hasn’t applied for that help. And she says that means Ohio hasn’t been able to maximize its potential to get food for low-income people.

“It is good policy. It is good for health. It is good for Ohio,” she said.

This year's waiver deadline is coming up in the next few weeks. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
