Charges Are Possible for the Woman Who Called 9-11 on United Arab Emirates Man

Avon’s Mayor says charges may be brought against the relative of a hotel clerk at the Fairfield Inn.

The clerk’s relative called 911 Wednesday about a man in the hotel lobby dressed in a white robe and full headdress.

The caller said the clerk was in a panic because the man was on a cell phone pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen says the report was false and charges may be brought against the caller.

“We’re always asking people to be vigilant and to look and see what’s going on and report something they feel is suspicious, but it’s got to be accurate. It’s got to be true statements," Jensen said.

The man in the hotel lobby, Sheik Ahmed Al Menhali, a businessman from the United Arab Emirates, collapsed when he was confronted by Avon police and had to be taken to St. John’s Medical Center.

He was treated and released and later met with Jensen and leaders of the Muslim and Arab communities.

“We sat down Saturday evening, talked for approximately three hours, broke bread together. I think we had a great discussion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government of the United Arab Emirates has issued a tweet cautioning citizens traveling abroad against wearing traditional dress.