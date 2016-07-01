© 2020 WKSU
Columbus Abortion Clinics to Be Protected by New Buffer Zone

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 1, 2016 at 6:06 PM EDT
Mike Gonidakis
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Columbus has passed a law setting up a “buffer zone” around its two abortion clinics, keeping protestors at least 15 feet away and increasing the penalties for violators who commit disorderly conduct. 

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says he’s holding out for the American Civil Liberties Union to do something about the ordinance.

“I’m waiting for their lawsuit because we’ll sue if they don’t.  But we’re waiting for them to go first. They sued in Cleveland for the RNC. They should be doing the same in Columbus.”

But Jaime Miracle with NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says the cases aren’t comparable because the Columbus law doesn’t ban speech – it bans protestors from blocking clinic access or trying to restrain people from going in.  

“We’re not saying you can’t protest within 15 feet. We’re saying you can’t commit these acts within 15 feet of the clinic.”

Miracle says some people trying to go into clinics have been grabbed. But Gonidakis disputes that, saying protestors are peaceful.  Miracle says she’s heard from cities across the state and country which are considering similar “buffer zone” legislation. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
