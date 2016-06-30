DeWine Calls the RNC 'A Teachable Moment' to Identify Human Trafficking

A collaboration of nearly 30 Cleveland-area health, social service and law enforcement agencies have unveiled a campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking. Signs saying “Human Trafficking Happens Here Too” will start going up around Greater Cleveland tomorrow. The launch is timed to correspond with the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office provided a $105,000 grant for the awareness effort. DeWine says the campaign will have the most impact when the 50,000 convention-goers are expected in Cleveland, and that will help law enforcement do its job.

“We cannot do that without the public’s help. So this is really, in my opinion, a teachable moment. An opportunity to reach so many influential people across this country.”

Credit Greater Cleveland's Coordinated Response to Human Trafficking / Greater Cleveland's Coordinated Response to Human Trafficking Sign from the new human trafficking awareness campaign in Cleveland

The campaign also helps people recognize the signs of human trafficking, such as young girls staying in hotels for long periods of time with older men. A similar campaign is also being planned for the Democratic National Convention.

DeWine’s office says last year, more than 200 possible human- trafficking victims were identified across Ohio.