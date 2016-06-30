Cleveland rededicated Public Square today after a year-long, $50 million renovation. Clevelanders gathered in the space for the ceremony.

Greater Cleveland Partnership Chairman Tony Coyne spoke about the civic meaning of the redesigned space.

“This public square is a public square in the truest sense of the word 'public.' The voices of Clevelanders shaped this space, and what you see around us today is a result of Clevelanders’ passion —both your practical and visionary ideas that have come to life in a very dramatic fashion. This is your public square.”

The old square was bisected by two major streets. Now, only buses and bikes can pass -- and only along Superior Avenue. The area focuses instead on pedestrians and places to relax.

People visiting the green space were impressed by its open feel, featuring a large green space for events and recreation, a cafe and a water feature.

As she cooled off in the shallow reflection pool, Kathleen Sonhalter raved about the renovation,

Cleveland's Public Square is Rededicated After a Year-Long Construction Project

"I’m quite delighted by the opportunity for us to hang out and interact with other Clevelanders. I will probably be coming down here, meeting up with friends for bike rides. We’ll probably use this as a gathering place. And just coming down to take a stroll through and cool off. I love this water feature."

The city hopes to use Public Square for year-round programming such as concerts in warmer weather and an ice-skating rink in the winter.