Ohio BMV to Allow Credit Card Use for Purchases

A state agency that most Ohioans use is finally allowing a feature that was adopted long ago by most businesses.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now allowing Ohioans to use credit cards when they buy plates for their cars, renew registrations or do other business with the agency.

Until recently, the agency only accepted cash or checks because it didn’t have the capability to pass along the credit card fees for the transactions.

But Ohio lawmakers passed a bill to change that. So now, customers will be charged $1.25 or 1.95 percent, whichever is greater, when they use credit cards to pay for their purchases at all 190 deputy-registrar sites throughout Ohio.

The agency reports the credit card option is already receiving lots of positive feedback from customers.