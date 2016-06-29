© 2020 WKSU
Ohio BMV to Allow Credit Card Use for Purchases

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 29, 2016 at 5:57 PM EDT
credit cards
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A state agency that most Ohioans use is finally allowing a feature that was adopted long ago by most businesses.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now allowing Ohioans to use credit cards when they buy plates for their cars, renew registrations or do other business with the agency.

Until recently, the agency only accepted cash or checks because it didn’t have the capability to pass along the credit card fees for the transactions.

But Ohio lawmakers passed a bill to change that. So now, customers will be charged $1.25 or 1.95 percent, whichever is greater, when they use credit cards to pay for their purchases at all 190 deputy-registrar sites throughout Ohio.

The agency reports the credit card option is already receiving lots of positive feedback from customers.

CommunityOhio Bureau of Motor Vehiclescredit cardsOhio BMV
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
