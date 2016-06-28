© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Drive Through Goal Posts at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Published June 28, 2016 at 8:24 AM EDT
A photo of Power Lines For the Hall of Fame Village.
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
Goal Post Power Lines

What appear to be 80-foot-high goal posts now stand on either side of I-77 where it passes by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.  They’re actually new towers for  new power lines for the new Hall of Fame Village. American Electric Power is putting them in.

Brett Schmied, a project outreach specialist, says the utility and Hall of Fame planners came up with the idea when they realized that building structures to carry lines over the highway, created a special opportunity.

“It’s going to get a lot of eyes just from passers-by on Interstate-77," says Schmied.  "So we knew it’s going to be very visible.  It’s a perfect location point directly in that same area of the Hall of Fame.  So it’s ideal in terms of visibility for the City of Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The goal-post towers are part of a $7 million upgrade of 3 miles of transmission lines near the Hall of Fame.

Tags

CommunityPro Football Hall of FameHall of Fame VillageCanton Master PlanCanton ParksTom Benson Stadium
Related Content