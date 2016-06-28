Drive Through Goal Posts at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

What appear to be 80-foot-high goal posts now stand on either side of I-77 where it passes by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. They’re actually new towers for new power lines for the new Hall of Fame Village. American Electric Power is putting them in.

Brett Schmied, a project outreach specialist, says the utility and Hall of Fame planners came up with the idea when they realized that building structures to carry lines over the highway, created a special opportunity.

“It’s going to get a lot of eyes just from passers-by on Interstate-77," says Schmied. "So we knew it’s going to be very visible. It’s a perfect location point directly in that same area of the Hall of Fame. So it’s ideal in terms of visibility for the City of Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The goal-post towers are part of a $7 million upgrade of 3 miles of transmission lines near the Hall of Fame.