Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Banking Experts Will Discuss Whether the Postal Service's Future is in Banking

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will join community leaders and banking experts in Cleveland tomorrow to discuss the future of the U.S. Postal Service.

Daleo Freeman, president of the American Postal Workers’ Cleveland branch, says the discussion will have a heavy focus on postal banking. Freeman says the postal service can provide the same services as pay-day loan companies and save people money.

“A lot of Clevelanders are spending a lot of money, an outrageous amount of money at check-cashing and payday loan services. So what the post office could provide is some of those services and more than they provide at those check-cashing places or payday lending places. We can offer a better service and at less cost, and it could be more accessible.”

Freeman says nearly 40percent of Cleveland residents could be helped by adding postal banking.

The group, A Grand Alliance to Save Our Postal Service, will use information collected at five public discussions it’s hosting around the country to create a report for the Postmaster General.