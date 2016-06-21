Cavs Parade is Expected to Draw Half a Million
UPDATE: Akron has just released its plans to honor its native son. The celebration by the city and LeBron James Family Foundation will begin at Lock 3 at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission and downtown parking are free.
The parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers championship will kick off tomorrow morning at 11 outside Quicken Loans Arena. The route will end up with a rally on Mall B off Lakeside Avenue.
More than 60 units – including floats and the OSU marching band -- are expected to accompany the 2016 NBA champions. The city’s expecting half a million fans to line up on Huron, Ontario, Carnegie, East 9th, East 6th and Lakeside to celebrate Cleveland first major sports championship in 52 years.
Here’s the list of street closings and parking bans that will continue until 9 p.m.
Street closing:
- Huron Road at West 2nd Street
- Huron Road at West Superior Avenue (local access only).
- Ontario Street at Prospect Avenue, southbound.
- Huron Road at Prospect Avenue
- Lorain-Carnegie Bridge at West 20th Street
- Orange Avenue at East 14th Street
- Sumner Court at East 14th Street
- Erie Court at East 14th Street
- East 3rd Street between Superior and Rockwell
- Rockwell from East 6th Street to Public Square
- Prospect Avenue at East 14th Street
- Prospect Avenue at Huron Road east of East 9th Street, westbound
- Euclid Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Euclid Avenue at East 6th Street, eastbound
- Chester Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Walnut Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Vincent Avenue at East 6, eastbound
- Superior Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- St. Clair at East 12 Street, westbound
- Lakeside Avenue at East 12th Street, westbound
- Lakeside Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound
- St. Clair Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound
- Superior Avenue at West 3rd Street (local access only)
- Superior Avenue at East 6th Street, eastbound
- Commercial Hill at Canal (local access only)
Parking Bans
- East 9th Street in its entirety
- Vincent Avenue in its entirety
- Walnut Avenue in its entirety
- Huron Road from 800 Prospect Avenue to Ontario Street
- Huron Road between Prospect Avenue and Euclid Avenue
- Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street (both sides of the street
- Sumner Avenue and Erie Court from East 14th Street to East 9th Street
- Bolivar Road from East 7th Street to East 14th Street
- Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street
- Chester Avenue from East 9th Street to East 12th Street
- Superior Avenue from East 9th Street to East 12th Street
- Rockwell Avenue from East 9th Street to East 12th Street
- St. Clair Avenue from East 12th Street to West 3rd Street
- Lakeside Avenue from East 12th Street to West 3rdStreey
- East6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
- West Prospect from West Superior Avenue to West 2nd Street
- West 2nd Street between West Prospect Avenue to West Huron Road
- West Huron Road from West 2nd Street to west Superior Avenue
- East 12th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
- East 13th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue