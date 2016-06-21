Cavs Parade is Expected to Draw Half a Million

UPDATE: Akron has just released its plans to honor its native son. The celebration by the city and LeBron James Family Foundation will begin at Lock 3 at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission and downtown parking are free.



The parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers championship will kick off tomorrow morning at 11 outside Quicken Loans Arena. The route will end up with a rally on Mall B off Lakeside Avenue.

More than 60 units – including floats and the OSU marching band -- are expected to accompany the 2016 NBA champions. The city’s expecting half a million fans to line up on Huron, Ontario, Carnegie, East 9th, East 6th and Lakeside to celebrate Cleveland first major sports championship in 52 years.

Here’s the list of street closings and parking bans that will continue until 9 p.m.

Street closing:

Huron Road at West 2 nd Street

Street Huron Road at West Superior Avenue (local access only).

Ontario Street at Prospect Avenue, southbound.

Huron Road at Prospect Avenue

Lorain-Carnegie Bridge at West 20 th Street

Street Orange Avenue at East 14 th Street

Street Sumner Court at East 14 th Street

Street Erie Court at East 14 th Street

Street East 3 rd Street between Superior and Rockwell

Street between Superior and Rockwell Rockwell from East 6 th Street to Public Square

Street to Public Square Prospect Avenue at East 14 th Street

Street Prospect Avenue at Huron Road east of East 9 th Street, westbound

Street, westbound Euclid Avenue at East 12 th Street, westbound

Street, westbound Euclid Avenue at East 6 th Street, eastbound

Street, eastbound Chester Avenue at East 12 th Street, westbound

Street, westbound Walnut Avenue at East 12 th Street, westbound

Street, westbound Vincent Avenue at East 6, eastbound

Superior Avenue at East 12 th Street, westbound

Street, westbound St. Clair at East 12 Street, westbound

Lakeside Avenue at East 12 th Street, westbound

Street, westbound Lakeside Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound

St. Clair Avenue at Ontario Street, eastbound

Superior Avenue at West 3 rd Street (local access only)

Street (local access only) Superior Avenue at East 6 th Street, eastbound

Street, eastbound Commercial Hill at Canal (local access only)

Parking Bans