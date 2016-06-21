Big Parade and Rally to Honor NBA Champions Cavs Will Dominate Cleveland Wednesday

Northeast Ohio is being promised the biggest celebration ever when the NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers are honored tomorrow with a downtown parade and rally.

The parade will start at 11:00 A.M. near Quicken Loans Arena and wind around the Gateway District before heading up East 9th Street, finishing at the Cleveland Convention Center. The parade will feature more than 60 floats and other vehicles, the Ohio State University Marching Band and the Cavs players. Nine corporate sponsors have chipped in to help with the event. Following the parade a rally will be held nearby on Mall B. Twenty-five sections of downtown streets will be closed for the parade and rally. City officials say those streets along the parade route will be reopened after the procession passes. Police will determine when to reopen streets based on crowd size. Streets closer to the rally on the mall will be closed until 9:00 p.m. Several hundred thousand people are expected to attend. Fans are encouraged to use public transportation to get in and out of downtown.

On Thursday, the City of Akron will hold a rally at Lock 3. The event is in collaboration with LeBron James and the LeBron James Family Foundation. He and some of the students he supports will be on hand. That event starts at 7:00 P.M.