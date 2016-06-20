© 2020 WKSU
Canton Learns Today if its Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert is Back On

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 20, 2016 at 6:52 AM EDT
Canton should know today if its fireworks and concert is back on. Last week, the city announced there’s no room in its troubled budget for the annual July 4th celebration. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the development of an alternative.

Bob and Patrick Harper had about two weeks to come up with $25,000 and a plan to reschedule the concert at the McKinley Monument. Bob Harper, head of the United Steelworkers 1123 expects they’ll have done today.

Other Steelworkers locals, an unidentified community foundation, the American Legion and others have chipped in.

Harper says he understands the city’s quandary.

“They are laying off policemen and firemen. We understand that. When you start laying off safety forces and that, you can’t spend money on fireworks. That’s sad to say. But this is another quality of life thing.” :10

The brothers stepped in three years ago in a similar situation. Now – as then – Harper says the concert will make use of volunteers including Steelworkers, police auxiliary and veterans and youth groups. The concert and fireworks will be at the McKinley Monument on July 3rd.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
