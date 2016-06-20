Canton Learns Today if its Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert is Back On

Canton should know today if its fireworks and concert is back on. Last week, the city announced there’s no room in its troubled budget for the annual July 4th celebration. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the development of an alternative.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKI_a-rgSF8

Bob and Patrick Harper had about two weeks to come up with $25,000 and a plan to reschedule the concert at the McKinley Monument. Bob Harper, head of the United Steelworkers 1123 expects they’ll have done today.

Other Steelworkers locals, an unidentified community foundation, the American Legion and others have chipped in.

Harper says he understands the city’s quandary.

“They are laying off policemen and firemen. We understand that. When you start laying off safety forces and that, you can’t spend money on fireworks. That’s sad to say. But this is another quality of life thing.” :10

The brothers stepped in three years ago in a similar situation. Now – as then – Harper says the concert will make use of volunteers including Steelworkers, police auxiliary and veterans and youth groups. The concert and fireworks will be at the McKinley Monument on July 3rd.