Cleveland and Akron Plan Celebrations of the Cavs' -- and LeBron's -- NBA Championship

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 19, 2016 at 11:41 PM EDT
NBA champion cavs
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Update: The Cavaliers expected arrival time at Atlantic Aviation across from the IX Center has been pushed to 12:30 p.m. It was originally 11:30 a.m.  

The Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals 93-89 tonight, beating last year's World Champion Golden State Warriors and bringing the first NBA championship in history to Cleveland. It's also the first championship for the city in any of  the big three sports since the Browns won the NFL championship in 1964.

The Cavs are also the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals.

The NBA's four-time MVP and Akron native LeBron James recorded a triple double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists -- as well as three blocked shots.

In a statement after the win, Mayor Dan Horrigan said, "LeBron continues to exemplify the very spirit of Akron, and for that we are all grateful. I look forward to his return to the City of Akron when we will honor his record-setting achievement."

In Cleveland, the city plans a parade and rally downtown on Wednesday. 

Among the fans watching tonight's game was President Obama. He, First Lady Michelle Obama and their two daughters were returning from a weekend at Yosemite, and Air Force One touched down at Andrews Air Force base with less than two minutes to go in the game. He stayed on board to watch the final seconds.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
