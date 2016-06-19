Cleveland and Akron Plan Celebrations of the Cavs' -- and LeBron's -- NBA Championship

Update: The Cavaliers expected arrival time at Atlantic Aviation across from the IX Center has been pushed to 12:30 p.m. It was originally 11:30 a.m.

The Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals 93-89 tonight, beating last year's World Champion Golden State Warriors and bringing the first NBA championship in history to Cleveland. It's also the first championship for the city in any of the big three sports since the Browns won the NFL championship in 1964.

The Cavs are also the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals.

The NBA's four-time MVP and Akron native LeBron James recorded a triple double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists -- as well as three blocked shots.

In a statement after the win, Mayor Dan Horrigan said, "LeBron continues to exemplify the very spirit of Akron, and for that we are all grateful. I look forward to his return to the City of Akron when we will honor his record-setting achievement."

In Cleveland, the city plans a parade and rally downtown on Wednesday.