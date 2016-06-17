Friends and Family Gather for Final Farewell to Ohio Political Icon Voinovich

Euclid’s Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church was filled today with family, friends and colleagues for a last farewell to George Voinovich. Friday’s ceremony focused on the former senator, governor and Cleveland mayor’s faith and love for family.

Two of Voinovich’s granddaughters, two sons and a daughter gave eulogies at the end of the ceremony. Each remembered a man who always made time for his family during a busy political life.

During his homily, The Rev. Joe Fortuna spoke about the values he saw motivating Voinovich.

“The dignity of the human spirit. And the common good: Seems to me that everything he did was because of those two things and he did it because it came out of his faith.”

After the ceremony, Voinovich was buried at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. A ceremony at Cleveland City Hall earlier this week honored Voinovich’s public accomplishments and was attended by state officials and other dignitaries.