New Regulations Will Change How Ohio County Disabilities Boards Help Clients Find Work

State plans approved this week by federal regulators will change how Ohio counties help people with disabilities find work.

Billie Jo David, spokeswoman for the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board says it is phasing out county-run workshops and moving clients into the community.

David says that the Summit board will continue to be an important resource.

"While the Summit DD will not be operating workshops specifically, we’re still very much a part of this community. Local levy dollars are still supporting individuals with disabilities, providing new options and providing new collaborations to increase employment options for people with disabilities. So we continue and will continue to be a major force in the county for individuals with disabilities," David said.

The change is the result of a mandate from the Center for Medicaid Services, which says that state disability boards cannot both offer and financially coordinate services for disabled residents.

According to David, up to 4,300 adults and children in Summit County will need to find jobs in the community by 2019.