Community

Medina Presbyterian Church Will Memorialize Victims of Orlando Shooting

WKSU | By Mitch Felan
Published June 14, 2016 at 12:45 AM EDT
All over the country, people have been quick to react to the mass shooting in Orlando.

In Northeast Ohio, Medina Presbyterian church is planning a memorial service this evening to remember the 49 men and women killed in Orlando on Sunday.

The Rev. Henry Pearce says it will be an occasion for prayer and singing and a chance to remember the lives lost. He says the service is also an attempt to end what he calls a culture war between some Muslim and Christian worshippers.  

“We should be ministering to the people who are wounded in the conflict that goes on between people with different points of view. And if we can do that by just giving people a safe place to come and pray and think and reflect and worship together under these circumstances, we’re happy to do that.”

The service starts at 7 p.m. It's open to the public.

CommunityMedina Presbyterian ChurchOrlando shootingculture warreligionHenry Pearce
