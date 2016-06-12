© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Cleveland Hosts the 2016 Transplant Games This Week

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 12, 2016 at 9:33 PM EDT
photo of Asia Werner
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

The 2016 Transplant Games are going on this week in Cleveland, a celebration of both organ donors and recipients.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in 20 events including basketball, volleyball and track and field.

High school junior Asia Werner from Cincinnati is participating in those three and says being around so many transplant recipients feels like a family.

“The most common thing said is, ‘Which organ did you get?’  which I love. There’s a booth over there where -- if you forgot your medicine -- they’ll take care of it for you. Everyone gets to meet each other. We talk about our donors, and we just kind of show off.”

Werner adds that the games are as much a recognition of her quality of life as they are a tribute to the young boy whose heart she received when she was age 1.

Heart recipient Dana Reeder from Texas says receiving a transplant was not only a gift of life, but pushed her to take better care of herself.

Cleveland Hosts the 2016 Transplant Games This Week
Dana Reeder on receiving a transplant

“I basically eat clean.  It’s an easy way to say: no processed foods, no McDonald’s everyday. Coming from being highly active to having eight or 10 years of not being active, now I’m more active than I was.’

Reeder's participating in a long list of events.

The games continue through Wednesday at sites in and around the Convention Center, as well as at Case Western Reserve University.

Cleveland Hosts the 2016 Transplant Games This Week
Juan Contreras from Texas on what it means to be a donor family and a recipient family

Tags

CommunityTransplant GamesHealthcaretransplant
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content