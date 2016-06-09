Morning Headlines: Kasich Signs Medical Marijuana Law

Governor Kasich has signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana in Ohio, however it won’t be available anytime soon. The law takes effect in 90 days. But the medical marijuana program isn’t expected to be fully operational for about two years. The measure lays out a number of steps that must happen first, including the writing of rules for retailers and cultivators. The legislation allows patients to use marijuana in vapor form for certain chronic health conditions, while barring patients from smoking marijuana or growing it at home. Employers could continue to maintain drug-free workplaces. Ohio is the 25th state to legalize a comprehensive medical marijuana program.

New protections for Ohio's drinking water

Governor Kasich is set to sign off on requiring public water systems to alert residents within two days after lead is found at the tap. That’s a key part of an overhaul rolled out by his administration to change how the state and its cities deal with lead in drinking water. Current federal rules give water plants 60 days to notify all residents. The measure also calls for speeding up the process of testing for lead in drinking water and helping cities map and remove lead pipes.

Akron mayor lashed out at new law on local hiring

Mayor Dan Horrigan is attacking a new Ohio law that bans cities from implementing local hiring goals. The Beacon-Journal reports that Horrigan released a statement calling the law disappointing and frustrating. The city had been making local employment a key part of its nearly one-and-a-half billion dollar sewer project. The administration of former Mayor Don Plusquellic had set the minimum hiring level at 30 percent two years ago, with that reaching 50 percent by 2018. In his statement, Horrigan says he’ll meet with state lawmakers to try and come up with other options.

Cleveland officials announce new high-tech public alert system

Cleveland officials have unveiled the system they’re going to use to get the word out about any serious problems or threats during the Republican Convention. It’s called Code Red. It allows officials to blanket mobile devices in a a specific area with an alert message by phone, email, text message and social media. WKYC-TV reports assistant police chief Ed Tomba briefed council on the high-tech system yesterday.

Mahoning County jail uses overdose antidote on two inmates

Authorities say two inmates who overdosed at a northeastern Ohio jail were revived with an overdose antidote, and a third inmate accused of smuggling the drugs inside is now facing more charges. A spokesman for the Mahoning County Jail says a nurse administered Narcan to bring back two inmates who overdosed Monday evening. The prisoners were treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and later released. Detectives and drug-sniffing dogs conducted a search of the facility and found a white powder in the cell of a 22-year-old inmate. Deputies are testing to see if the substance is the drug fentanyl.

Former Put-in-Bay police chief wants his job back

A former Ohio island police chief is asking for his old job back. Former Put-in-Bay chief RicLampela appeared at a hearing in Ottawa County earlier this week where he's appealing his firing. The village council in the Lake Erie island resort town fired the police chief last year after he was accused of blocking an investigation into sexual assault claims against an officer. A judge later cleared Lampela of blocking the investigation. But he was convicted on a disorderly conduct charge over a confrontation with two officers five years ago. Lampela is appealing that conviction.

Cavs take game 3 of the NBA Finals

Lebron James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help power the Cavs to a 120-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night. Kyrie Irving shook off his struggles in the first two games to finish with 30 points and eight assists. J.R. Smith scored 20 points and Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Cavaliers lost the first two games by 48 combined points. But they played much better defense on last night. Game 4 is Friday night at the Q.

Love sits out Game 3

Kevin Love did not take the court in last night’s Game 3 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Love, who suffered a concussion in Game 2 Sunday night, took part in the team's shoot-around yesterday morning but was not cleared by doctors for last night’s game. Love is averaging 16.5 points a game. He missed the finals last year after suffering a dislocated shoulder earlier in the playoffs.

OSU OK's Ohio Stadium beer sales for coming football season

Ohio State fans will soon be able to have a beer anywhere in Ohio Stadium during football games. The university says beer will be sold stadium-wide during the 2016 football season. The sale of alcohol began last year for patrons with tickets in the suite and club levels of the stadium. Officials say proceeds from the sales will pay for two new full-time university police officers. Money from game-day beer sales is also being used to pay for a two-year study on alcohol consumption and how its presence affects public events.



