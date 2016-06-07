A Consultant Recommends Changes for the University of Cincinnati Police

An independent consultant has recommended reforms for the University of Cincinnati Police Department. The report from Exiger contains 14 findings with 25 suggestions. It comes 11 months after the shooting death of Samuel DuBose by university police officer Ray Tensing. Tensing was fired and is awaiting trial for murder.

University Public Safety and Reform Vice President Robin Engel says the recommended reforms need to continue.

The recommendations include revising the department's use of force policies, developing an internal audit procedureand arming officers with stun guns.