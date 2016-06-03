© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

New Protections for People who Rescue Kids and Pets from Hot Cars

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 3, 2016 at 9:17 AM EDT
photo of a panting dog
DAVID SHANKBONE
/
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A new Ohio law will give immunity to people who rescue pets and kids from hot cars. 

Police Capt. Jim Coey recently got a report of a dog that had been left inside a car at the local canoe livery in Loudonville.

“The dog was starting to get in a bad way. He had crawled up to the front of the car and was down under the brake pedal in the front driver’s side of the car. We got concerned about that so we went ahead and broke a window out and got the dog out, got him some water. He came around pretty quick. He was pretty hot and pretty distressed at that point.”

Under this new law, anyone can break the car window and rescue a pet or child who appears to be in distress, as long they alert authorities first and leave a note for the car’s owner. But the law won’t go into effect until late August, when summer is almost over.

Tags

Communitypetspet rescueOhio legislature
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content