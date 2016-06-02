Orange-Themed Events are Held Throughout Northeast Ohio Raise Gun Violence Awareness

Nearly 200 events are taking place nationwide today to mark “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

Part of the campaign is encouraging people to wear orange, the color hunters wear to help prevent them from being shot. The Portage and Summit County Chapter of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” spray painted a huge rock orange on the Kent State campus.

About 15 members of the group, all clad in orange, chipped in to paint the rock. The head of the group, Kelly McDougal, says it’s hard to say what impact they’re having on gun violence, but she says doing nothing is not acceptable.

“For example, we pass out free gunlocks. Hey, maybe I saved a couple of children’s lives, who knows. You never know the impact that you have. I’ve lobbied in Washington D.C and Columbus with different legislators, and we’re doing all we can. And I think it’s unacceptable to say nothing can be done because our country is so far out of line with other countries when it comes to gun violence.”

McDougal says each day nearly 90 people are killed by guns in the U.S. The Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America will also light Kent State’s Victory Bell orange tonight at 9:00. Gun Violence Awareness Day started in 2013 to commemorate a teenage girl shot to death in Chicago