New Report Documents the Growing Cost of Affordable Housing

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 31, 2016 at 10:32 PM EDT
COUNCIL ON HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING IN OHIO logo
COUNCIL ON HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING IN OHIO

A new report says someone earning minimum wage would have to work 71 hours a week to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment in Ohio. 

The study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says statewide, a person has to be making on average about $14.50 an hour just to afford a modest apartment in Ohio.

Bill Faith with the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio says the state can help by increasing funding to the Housing Trust Fund which expands access to affordable housing.

“Kids do better in school when they have better housing. People’s actual health outcomes are improved when they have access to stable, affordable housing. Just all across the board, people do better.”

Faith remains hopeful that lawmakers will boost the trust fund, something that hasn’t happened in 13 years.

