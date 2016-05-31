Cleveland Cleans up for the GOP Convention

Downtown Cleveland is getting spruced up for the Republican National Convention. Dozens of volunteers planted bushes and shrubs at three areas in the city Tuesday. The effort is about more than just the week of the convention.

Volunteers are digging holes at Market Square Park in Ohio City and filling them with Switchgrass and perennials.

This is a part of a beautification plan to make Cleveland more welcoming, according to RNC Host Committee President David Gilbert. He says the effort includes millions of dollars’ of materials donated from local businesses that will stay long after the convention.

During a press conference Gilbert and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson talked about the nearly $1.5 million individual LED lights that will be strung, the hundreds of trees that will be planted throughout downtown, as well as outdoor art and banners.

Mayor Jackson says the RNC is helping to accelerate these projects.

“What we have now is this investment in Cleveland. And the investment in a short period of time, this intense investment is really going to be good for the city of Cleveland not only for today for this convention but position us for the future."

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Regional Transit Authority are hosting several pick up litter events to clean up the Red Lline tracks and I-71 between Hopkins airport and downtown Cleveland.