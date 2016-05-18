Cleveland's LGBT Community Center to Expand on Cleveland's West Side

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland has announced plans to greatly expand its presence in the Gordon Square Arts District on the city’s westside. As WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, it will give the nation’s third oldest LGBT organization the ability to offer more to the community.

The new facility will be built across the street from the current center. It could be completed by late next year. The president of the group’s board of directors, Bryan Bowser, says it will be three times the size of the current store-front location on Detroit Avenue.

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU The current LGBT Community Center location on Detroit Avenue

“Providing services to youth and elders. A brand new program that will be upcoming as part of our strategic plan to serve our trans individuals as well as expanding our services for people throughout our community at our new center.

"So it will be a beautiful space, it will be up and out on the street, not in a basement but in the public eye on a major thoroughfare.”

The expansion is made possible by an anonymous $1.8 million donation, and a $500,000 matching grant from the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation.