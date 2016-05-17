© 2020 WKSU
Local Control Drives Puppy-Mill Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 17, 2016 at 8:55 PM EDT
photo of puppy mill bill hearing
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill.

The ASPCA’s Vicki Deisner says the amendment would take away a community’s authority to ban sales of some dogs in pet stores, as Grove City and Toledo have done.

“By preferring a pet-store ordinance that allows pet suppliers to still function but function by using the humane method.”

Deisner supports offering only dogs from rescue or humane organizations.

Petland’s Elizabeth Kunzleman supports the amendment.

“We have 17 pet stores in Ohio and nearly 500 Ohio employees. We cannot operate a business with 17 sets of rules. It doesn’t make sense.”

A vote on the amendment was delayed last week. Some lawmakers say they think the issue deserves to be debated as stand-alone legislation.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
