Morning Headlines: U.S. Senate Passes Bill with Rules on Lake Erie Sediment Dumping

The U.S. Senate is weighing in on the dumping of dredge sediment in Lake Erie. Cleveland.com reports the Senate passed a bill yesterday that would bar the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from doing so. The provision was put into an appropriations bill by Senator Sherrod Brown. The Corps has been fighting the Ohio EPA and the Port of Cleveland over open lake dumping of the dredge spoils, claiming it’s clean enough to do so. A federal judge last year ordered that the sediment be dumped in a containment area.

Protests planned for opening of RNC

A group calling itself the Coalition to Stop Trump and March on the RNC has announced it’s planning a protest for the first day of the Republican Convention. Protest organizers tell WKYC that thousands of activists from around the country will gather in Cleveland on day one of the convention. A spokesman for the group says they are applying for permits to rally, but regardless of whether they get them, they will demonstrate. WKYC reports some of the people behind the rally also organized marches at the 2012 Republican Convention in Tampa and the 2008 RNC in St. Paul.

Akron's shifting supermarket landscape

Acme is putting the final touches on its West Akron store. The Beacon Journal reports the chain is putting the final touches on a nine-million dollar renovation of a store which company officials admit was tired. Store officials say the goal of the makeover, inside and out, was to give it more of a market feel. The fix-up comes at a time when the supermarket scene is getting more competitive in the area. The Beacon Journal reports a nearby Giant Eagle just remodeled its nearby store in Fairlawn. There’s the new Mustard Seed Market in Highland Square, a new Whole Foods market on the way for the location of the former West Point Market, and the West Point Market has plans to open a new smaller store in the area.

Rucker under home confinement

A federal judge has put former Cleveland Brown’s star Reggie Rucker under home confinement while he awaits sentencing on fraud charges. WKYC reports he’ll be allowed to go to church and to meet with his lawyers but will have to wear an electronic monitor. Rucker pleaded guilty earlier this year to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his community-focused non-profits to pay gambling debts. Last month, he was involved in incident where he was accused of assaulting another golfer at the Highland Hills golf course.

Goodyear signs three-year sponsorship deal for Akron Marathon

Goodyear is re-upping its commitment to the Akron Marathon. Crain’s Cleveland Business is reporting the company has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement for the event for the Akron Chilrdren’sHosptial Akron Marathon Race Series, Half Marathon and 10k. Akron Marathon president Anne Bitong says “nothing says Akron more than Goodyear. The company was the presenting sponsor for the first-ever half-marathon/10k last year. Some 3000 runners are expected to compete in this year’s race on September 24th.

Cedar Point opens today

It’s a sure sign that winter is fully behind us. Cedar Point and Kings Island open for the season at 10 this morning. Cedar Point, in Sandusky, and Kings Island near Cincinnati are nationally known for their roller coasters and other attractions. The parks are both owned by Cedar Fair. Don’t bring your swimsuits along just yet. The water parks at both attractions open for the season for another two weeks.