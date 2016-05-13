College Greats to Have Hall of Fame in Canton, too

Northeast Ohio is famous for its halls-of-fame; and another one is coming to the region. The Black-College Football Hall of Fame is moving from Atlanta to Canton.

For generations, talented American athletes couldn’t play football at major colleges because they were African-American. So, they proved how good they could be by playing for historically black colleges.

To recognize their achievements, a hall of fame for historically black college stars was created in 2009, in Atlanta.

But it had no facility there, and with 29 of its members also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the two organizations announced this week that they will come together to make a home for the college museum as part of the half-billion-dollar Hall of Fame Village now in development in Canton.

Enshrinement ceremonies for the Black College Football Hall will be in Canton, probably starting next year, as will a hall of fame game between teams from historically black colleges.