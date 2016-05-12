Morning Headlines: Cleveland Officials Consider Clearing Out Jail for Arrested RNC Protestors

Authorities in Cleveland are looking at clearing out the county jail ahead of the Republican Convention should the space be needed for arrested protestors. WKYC is reporting the plan could involve moving prisoners from the jail to other facilities further away. The police chief in Bedford Heights confirmed that he’s had talks about his jail, which is mostly empty. WKYC reports discussions are also underway about relocating some prisoners to the Geauga County jail.

Jury considers death penalty for Michael Madison

A jury is set to begin hearing arguments on whether a man convicted of murdering three women in the Cleveland area should receive the death penalty. Attorneys for Michael Madison will make arguments today for sparing his life.The defendant's troubled background, which includes reports of childhood beatings and malnourishment, likely will take front and center. The 38-year-old Madison was convicted last week of aggravated murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors say he deserves to die for killing the three women, whose bodies were found in garbage bags in July 2013 near the East Cleveland apartment building where he lived.

Akron judge remove from fedeal case

A federal judge in Akron has been pulled from one case after the defendant claimed he did drugs with relatives of the judge. Cleveland.com is reporting that a federal appeals court removed Judge John Adams from the case against Eric Ramey. He’s accused making and using counterfeit money. Ramey said in a court filing he’d used heroin with the judge’s brother and nephew every day for 14 months. Judge Adams had refused to recuse himself from the case saying he was estranged from those family members.

Ohio Supreme Court asked to decide fate of Stump Hill Farms animals

It will be up to the Ohio Supreme Court to decide what happens with the exotic animals seized by the state from Stump Hill Farms. The Canton Rep reports the Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking the state’s highest court to block an order issued by a Stark County judge last week, who’d ordered the ten animals seized by the state be returned. In its request, the agriculture department argues the judge lacked jurisdiction because oversight of dangerous wild animals is committed to special statutory proceedings. The animals, including five tigers and a chimpanzee were taken from the farm after it failed to secure the proper certification from the Zoological Association of America.

Cleveland to bare all before the RNC

The New York photographer known for taking pictures of groups of naked people is planning a photo shoot with 100 nude women in Cleveland, a day before the Republican National Convention opens. Spencer Tunick plans to photograph women holding mirrors and posing nude at sunrise on July 17. Tunick says on his website that his philosophy behind the artwork is that the mirrors will reflect the "knowledge and wisdom of progressive women."Women from all political parties can apply to participate. Tunick photographed about 3,000 people in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2004.

LeBron to NBA MVP Steph Curry: Congrats

LeBron James has no arguments over the NBA’s unanimous choice of Steph Curry for the league’s MVP. James congratulated Curry on social media for winning his second MVP award in a row. He had told the Beacon-Journal back in February that he believed he’d been snubbed for a few years and that he should have more than the four MVP trophies to his name, but James also told the paper at that time that he didn’t believe he’d won his last MVP.

Indians lose long one

The Indians lost to the Astros in a marathon game in Houston last night. The Astros Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the 16th inning to lift Houston to a 5-3 victory. Gonzalez scored off of Cory Anderson who yielded two hits, two runs and struck out four over 3 1/3 innings in his first career relief appearance.

