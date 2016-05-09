Cavs Sweep Their Second Round Playoff Series

Morning Headlines from WKSU News

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed another playoff sweep Sunday, beating the Atlanta Hawks 100-99 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the team has benefited from the addition of a number of three-point artists, and may need to adjust slightly when they next go up against either the Miami Heat or the Toronto Raptors.

“Either one of those teams that they play have a 7-foot center. So you might actually see Timofey Mozgov – who didn’t play at all against Atlanta – their 7-foot-1 Russian play some of that. Those teams will probably try to slow the Cavaliers down more than Atlanta, which tried to run with them. You might see a little more of like it was the first round, against Detroit.”

Pluto credits head coach Tyronn Lue with bringing in a faster style of offense this year. The Cavs are undefeated in the playoffs so far this season, having swept the Detroit Pistons in the opening round.

Kasich, after the campaign

Gov. Kasich has quickly transitioned from being in the public spotlight to keeping a low profile. The governor's office says he has been meeting privately with his staff since ending his Republican presidential bid. Kasich returns to work with fewer political bruises and state policy woes than other GOP governors who sought the party's nomination. His standing with Republicans who control the Ohio Legislature never appeared to suffer during his time away. Both Senate and House Republican leaders endorsed him for president and campaigned for him. So far, no public events are on his schedule.

Charter school summit

The state's auditor is hosting a two-day conference this summer for charter school leaders. Dave Yost says the event will provide charter school educators and administrators with professional, academic and financial oversight training. Attendees also will hear from national experts, share best practices and discuss the challenges facing their schools. Yost's office says the summit will feature training on compliance with Ohio's recently updated charter school laws, along with guidance for record keeping and enrollment. The charter school summit is scheduled to be held Aug. 11-12 in Columbus.

East Cleveland moves closer to declaring bankruptcy

The city of East Cleveland has asked the state to approve a petition for municipal bankruptcy. Cleveland.com reports that the move is an effort to keep payroll going and maintain services. Mayor Gary Norton says it would be a temporary fix for the cost side of the city's economic distress. But he says the real problem is that there isn't enough revenue coming in to support the city. The request comes after state auditor David Yost's office said in June 2015 that bankruptcy or merging with Cleveland were probably the most viable options for the city.

Haslam to be deposed

Court documents show Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has agreed to be deposed under specific conditions in civil lawsuits against the truck-stop chain owned by him and his brother, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Tennesseean reports Jimmy Haslam’s attorney spelled out the circumstances last week including one deposition involving all cases occur on one day. Haslam will be deposed in the next week in a lawsuit filed by Mobile, Alabama-based Wright Transportation. It's among several companies suing Pilot Flying J in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. Jimmy Haslam has denied any wrongdoing.

New efforts to battle mosquitoes

The Ohio EPA is offering grants to community health departments and related public entities to help control mosquitoes and the viruses they carry. The money can be used for mosquito surveillance; larval control; adult mosquito control, such as spraying; community outreach; and reduction of breeding sources, such as old tires and trash. The agency wants to reduce the spread of viruses such as Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis. The funds will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans Hall of Fame taking nominations

Officials with the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame say it's time to nominate veterans for the hall's 2016 class. The deadline is June 30 for nominations to the hall honoring veterans who have served their communities after military service. The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992. Charter members include the six Ohio military veterans elected U.S. president and all of Ohio's Medal of Honor recipients. Honorees have included astronauts and community leaders, among others.

Tribe takes two of three from Royals

Josh Tomlin stayed unbeaten and again helped the Indians bounce back after a loss, leading the Indians to a 5-4 wins over the Kansas City Royals yesterday. Tomlin worked into the seventh inning and became the first Indians pitcher to win his first five outings since Justin Masterson in 2011. Tomlin is 12-0 in 13 starts following a loss since the beginning of last season. Carlos Santana and Mike Napoli homered off EdinsonVolquez (3-3) as the Indians took two of three from the defending World Series champs.