© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Task Force Considers Changes in Police Chase Guidelines

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 4, 2016 at 7:04 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of law enforcement and legal experts are working on answering an important question: When should an officer engage a suspect in a high-speed chase? 

There are times when a police pursuit can stop a lawbreaker and protect the community, but there can be consequences. Attorney General Mike DeWine recalls the case of a mother and son who were killed during a police chase while they were delivering newspapers in Greene County.

DeWine has a task force working on best practices for law enforcement to consider before giving into the instinct to chase.

“That’s why you need to have a policy that is in place that’s an objective policy as well as subjective based on the facts that will override -- frankly -- the impulse that someone might have.”

The attorney general says the results of the task force will not be written into law but will have -- what he calls -- a moral persuasion.

Tags

CommunityMike DeWinepolice chasespolice task force
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow