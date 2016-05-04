© 2020 WKSU
New Report Shows Little Improvement For Low-Income Children in Appalachia

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 4, 2016 at 12:15 PM EDT
A new report by the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio shows little improvement for low-income children in the state’s Appalachian region.

The new report finds the top 12 Ohio counties with the highest rates of child poverty are all located within Appalachia. That doesn’t come as a surprise to Republican State Rep. Ryan Smith, who's from Gallipolis. He says generational poverty is hard to break.

“I don’t think there’s any silver bullet. I don’t think there’s any $50 million figure we could throw at anything to solve this problem.”

The report says more public and private partnerships are needed in the region to address challenges ranging from economic instability, food insecurity and educational deficits.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
