Burned Towpath Trail Bridge Reopens with Temporary Replacement

The bridge that was destroyed by a arson on the Towpath Trail in Akron two weeks ago is back open.

Summit Metro Parks installed a temporary bypass for parkgoers to use while city and park officials work on a permanent fix.

Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition President Dan Rice says it’s been a top priority to get the bridge reopened, even with a temporary fix.

“Because of the demand of hikers and bicyclists who use this section for transportation, for riding into downtown Akron and other recreational [uses], our partners just felt that it was really important to get this repaired as quickly as possible," Rice said. "We just could not be happier or more proud of our great partnership.”

Rice says the cost for the bridge’s permanent replacement ranges from $75,000 to $100,000. Summit County Metro Parks has agreed to donate $10,000 toward a replacement, while a crowdsourcing effort has raised more than $2,000.