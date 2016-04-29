Wellington Goes For Quite Zones

Train horns in the night may be things of the past in Wellington. Plans are underway to make railroad crossings in the Lorain County village “quiet zones” in the wee hours.

It’s a primary public safety measure: trains blowing whistles or horns at open crossings. But, people want to sleep. So, with the blessing of federal regulators, local governments can create late-hour “quiet zones.”

Wellington, with a hundred trains a day rolling through, wants to do that. But Mayor Hans Schneider says it won’t be cheap because the village has to reimburse the railroad for additional safety equipment.

“They have to put out-boxes so if the power is out or the gates aren’t working, it will signify any oncoming train of that. And, in that instance, they’ll know that they have to blow their horns. Each of those boxes is about $65,000. Three crossings, we’re looking at close to $200,000.”

The Village Council gave it’s OK to the plan this week. Now there is a 60-day public comment period.