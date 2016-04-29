Terry Pluto Likes The Browns' Draft Day Moves

In last night's first round of the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns traded down and selected Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman with their 15th pick. They made deals taking them from picking 2nd to 8th and ultimately 15th, and they racked up more future draft picks as a result.

Coleman, scored 20 touchdowns last season and will be a downfield target for new Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III, who also went to Baylor.

Our commentator Terry Pluto says it was a very good night for the Browns -- who got just what they needed.



"From where they started with the No. 2 pick in the draft and then made all these deals, they picked up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick," Pluto says. "They're spread over the next few years but, in other words, they added like six different pieces and still got the top pick among wide receivers."

Pluto says the Browns desperately need players for every position.



“When you’re 3-13 and you haven’t had a winning record since 2007, you didn’t get there by accident. This is by one horrible draft after another, after another, after another. And the only way you’re going to get out of that is to have two or three really good drafts stacked up one upon another.”

The NFL draft continues this weekend and the Browns have 11 more picks to make -- six of those in the top 100. They'll pick first in the second-round tonight, and Pluto says it's likely they'll take a quarterback at some point. Some are speculating that could be Michigan State QB Connor Cook.