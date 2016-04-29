Medina County Commissioners Will Vote On a Bike Path Map

Medina County Commissioners are to vote Tuesday on a proposal that could lead to signs for the county’s network of bike paths.

The commissioners will decide whether to adopt the county engineer’s new map of the bike paths. Once it’s official, County Commissioner Tim Smith says they can apply to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for funds to buy signs for the paths. At least 600 are needed, and they cost $150 each.

“There are some people who have called my office and said, ‘I would like the signs here; I would like the signs there, and I’m willing to donate the money.’ You can also put signs on existing posts and things that are up already, so you can save quite a bit of money.”

Smith is part of the county’s bicycle task force and says it’s a matter of safety.

“If you’re going down a road in a car, and you see bike signs, then you’re kind of going to be aware that there might be some bicyclists going down that road. In fact, there’s a whole expansion wanting to go on the highway 18, going through Medina. We feel, because of our involvement, they’re going to also have a bicycle path going next to [Route] 18.”

Smith says more signs will encourage people to bike Medina County and visit businesses there. He adds that the task force would like to see some of the bike paths extended in the future and says he’s confident the bike- map resolution will pass.