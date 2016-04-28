SARTA Chief takes on State-Wide Role

The head of one of northeast Ohio’s large public transit systems is now also leading the Ohio Public Transportation Association.

Credit SARTA / SARTA Passengers boarding a SARTA bus in Canton

As Stark Area Regional Transit Authority CEO Kirt Conrad became president of the state-wide public transit association this week, he was in Columbus for the group’s first-effort “lobbying day," and, on-hand for the rollout of new fuel-cell technology for busses.

He was also in conversations with neighboring Portage and Summit county transportation officials about working together more.

“Coming up here in the next week there’s going to be a series of meetings. One of the things we’re really looking at as we start to move together as a region is the transportation need between counties. Just because you have a county line, why shouldn’t transit systems go over that? So we are looking at how we can structure our services to be more seamless to the public.”

Conrad is also inviting public comment on the SARTA website, or the sites of the Portage and Summit County transit systems.