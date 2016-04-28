A New Study Estimates the NEXUS Pipeline Route Through Green Would Cost Millions in Taxes

A new study commissioned by the City of Green says that routing the NEXUS pipeline through the city would cost $123 million in property and income taxes over the next 50 years.

The study conducted by Cleveland State University focused on the fiscal and economic impact the pipeline would have on the city’s schools, businesses and day-to-day operations.

City officials also say the pipeline would disrupt real estate and development opportunities.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer says the city wanted the study to show exactly how the pipeline would affect the city’s bottom line.

“By commissioning this study, we were able to show in dollars what that impact means because most people really don’t understand...this is what it means: $123 million," Neugebauer said. "I think everybody can understand what $123 million means, and that’s what we wanted to show.”

Neugebauer says the city spent $22,000 on the study. NEXUS wants to build the pipeline from near the Ohio border, through Stark, Summit and Medina counties and around Lake Erie into Ontario. Green wants NEXUS to reroute the pipeline to surrounding rural areas.