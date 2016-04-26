Canton City Council Approves Outdoor Refreshment Area for Downtown Arts District

Canton City Council unanimously approved Monday an ordinance to create an outdoor refreshment area in the city’s downtown.

The approval means people will be able to carry alcohol in designated cups within a 69-acre section of the Canton Arts District. People will be able to drink in the area seven days a week from noon until midnight.

Only businesses with permits will be able to sell the cups, and proceeds will go to the Downtown Canton Special Improvement District.

Councilman Edmond Mack says the approval falls in line with the city’s new comprehensive plan, which puts an emphasis on improving downtown.

"This can be a tool to really help further the vibrancy and energy that we have in our downtown area,” Mack said. “We think that the economic development opportunities that will come from this can be substantial.”

It’s now up to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to review and approve the ordinance. A final decision is expected in two to four weeks.

If approved, Canton will be the first city in Northeast Ohio, and the third in the state, to establish an outdoor refreshment area.