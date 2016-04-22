Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition Launches Crowdsourcing Effort for Vandalized Towpath Trail Bridge

The Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition has started a crowdsourcing effort to repair a bridge on the Towpath Trail that was set on fire by vandals.

The blaze destroyed a 40-foot section of the floating bridge that sits near West Wilbeth Road in Akron. Investigators say propane was used to start the fire.

Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition President Dan Rice says his organization is working with community leaders to repair the bridge as soon as possible.

“We feel very positive about the feedback we’ve received so far, and we’re just going to continue to help build that public support for this incredible community treasure so it can be here today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” Rice said.

Rice says the total cost of repairs won’t be known until next week.

So far more than $900 has been raised for the repairs. To find out how you can donate, click here.