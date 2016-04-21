NTSB Report On Akron Plane Crash Reveals Pilots Had a History of Problems

A report released by the National Transportation Safety Board this week on November’s deadly plane crash in Akron shows both pilots had a history of problems.

The report says one pilot had issues with memory while the other failed to stay current on training.

The one who was flying the plane, Flight Officer Renato Marchese, had been fired by another company because of problems calculating weight and balance of planes.

Despite their past, Kent State Aeronautics professor Richard Mangrum says the pilots would have to had passed rigorous initial training as outlined by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“There’s exceptions to everything in the world, but generally speaking you’re talking about people with at least a few thousand hours of flight time, commercial pilot’s license at a minimum and then also the additional training, initially, to be qualified to fly the aircraft," Mangrum said. "In addition to that, there’s, at a minimum, annual training required.”

The report reveals there were no apparent mechanical problems with the Florida-based jet. The private jet crashed while approaching Akron Fulton International Airport. The crash killed both pilots and seven passengers.