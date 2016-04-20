The Fall of the Cuyahoga Falls Dams Travels with the Smithsonian

A time-lapse video of the last days of two Cuyahoga Falls dams is now part of a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit.

The Dam Cam consolidated in about two minutes some 15,000 images from the two weeks in the 2013 it took to tear down the nearly 100 year-old dams. It blends in the "William Tell Overture" and heavy pounding of the equipment on the Mill and LeFever Powerhouse dams. The Smithsonian Institution exhibit is called “Water/Ways and will be set up in five states this year and keep traveling through 2012.

Here’s the YouTube video.

https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0","_id":"00000174-c585-d691-a376-cd95e6470000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0 "> https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0 ","_id":"00000174-c585-d691-a376-cd95e6470000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0

And here’s a link to more on the exhibit.