The Fall of the Cuyahoga Falls Dams Travels with the Smithsonian

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 20, 2016 at 1:37 PM EDT
You Tube video screen show
YOUTUBE

A time-lapse video of the last days of two Cuyahoga Falls dams is now part of a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit.

The Dam Cam consolidated in about two minutes some 15,000 images from the two weeks in the  2013 it took to tear down the nearly 100 year-old dams. It blends in the "William Tell Overture" and heavy pounding of the equipment on the Mill and LeFever Powerhouse dams. The Smithsonian Institution exhibit is called “Water/Ways and will be set up in five states this year and keep traveling through 2012.

Here’s the YouTube video.

https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0","_id":"00000174-c585-d691-a376-cd95e6470000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0">https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0","_id":"00000174-c585-d691-a376-cd95e6470000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://youtu.be/EdrClOtpKq0

And here’s a link to more on the exhibit.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
