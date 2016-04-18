© 2020 WKSU
Media Blitz Focuses on Improving Relations Between Police and the Community

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 18, 2016 at 4:41 PM EDT
Change Starts Here poster
OHIO OFFICE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICES

  Several groups are working together to improve the bond between law enforcement agencies and the communities they protect. That collaboration is now blitzing the media with their message. 

A piano plays somber and urgent music behind the blurred faces of a white police officer and a black man.  Its part of a public service announcement for Ohio’s “Change Starts Here” campaign to help prevent hostility between police and the community.

Karhlton Moore, director of Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, says the PSA shows how people’s preconceived judgement can cloud reality.

“That is a real, live human being sitting right there who is part of a community, who has a family, who has all these other things going on and at the end of the day that person just wants to go home to their family.”

The campaign is also pushing their message using posters and, for social media, #ChangeStartsHereOhio. 

CommunityOffice of Criminal Justice ServicesCommunity Police Commission
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
