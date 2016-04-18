Cyber Security Expert Advises Parents to Keep Close Tabs on Kids' Online Activity

A local cyber security expert is advising parents to take an active role in monitoring their children’s online activity.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports that kids need help learning to safely navigate our increasingly wired world.

Brian Kelley is Chief Information Officer for Portage County, and teaches computer and information security at The University of Akron and Kent State University.

He also teaches parents and students about online safety, from preventing Internet addiction to guarding against online predators.

He says parents need to keep a close tab on what their kids are doing online.

“Parents should have all the passwords to the device, the applications, and the accounts that they’re using. Parents should frequently monitor those accounts. There are different filters and software packages out there that can help parents monitor what children are doing.”

He says parents also need to teach kids to practice online privacy, “and prevent children from disseminating certain types of information – personal information like their address and telephone number.”

Brian Kelley is presenting a public workshop on cyber safety this evening at the Lippman School in Akron.