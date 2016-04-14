Akron RubberDucks Enlist a Local Dog to Keep Birds at Bay

Today is the home opener for the Akron RubberDucks. For the 2016 season, the team has a new helper to help keep geese off the team’s new field at Canal Park.

Head groundskeeper Chris Walsh brings his dog Duke to work with him to deter geese from landing. Walsh says the 7-year-old boxer has proven to be the best tactic for keeping the birds at bay.

“To have him go out and chase [geese], you know that’s pretty much the only thing that really actually keeps them off," Walsh said. "The geese actually kinda’ figure everything out. They get used to the decoys, they get used to everything; they notice that it doesn’t move. So when something actually chases them, they tend to stay away.”

The Akron RubberDucks spent roughly $400,000 to replace the turf and drainage system at Canal Park in the offseason.

