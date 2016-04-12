© 2020 WKSU
Knight Cities Challenge Winners Envision New Ways to Engage With the Landscape

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published April 12, 2016 at 5:08 PM EDT
bike sign
SHANE WYNN
/
AKRONSTOCK

Two Akron winners have been announced in the Knight Cities Challenge, a contest held in the 26 communities once served by Knight-owned newspapers that recognizes ideas to improve their cities.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports both Akron projects engage residents in exploring the landscape.

The first winning idea will help Akron residents explore the urban landscape in a new way. Designer JohnathonMorschl will receive $120,000 to develop a bike park in downtown Akron.

MORSCHL.jpg
Credit JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU
/
WKSU
Johnathan Morschl is a designer with Four Points Architectural Services, and winner of a $120,000 Knight Cities Challenge grant to develop a bike park in Akron.

Morschl envisions converting the northern section of the Akron Innerbelt, which is scheduled to shut down in 2018, into a BMX course that is linked to the nearby towpath trail.

“And this location, right on the Innerbelt here, could be a great location for people to easily get on and off the Towpath, use the bicycle park, and get back on and go on their way.”

The other winning idea in the Knight Cities Challenge came from Tracy and Brian Davis.

Their Cuyahoga Explore-A-Foot project will receive $70,000 to set up a service for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park -- similar to trail associations in Europe -- that facilitate trekking through the park with overnight stays.

Click here to listen to the complete interview with Johnathan Morschl.

